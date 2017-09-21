Bluefield College Football adds a game for 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Football adds a game for 2017

Bluefield, VA

Bluefield College has added a game for the 2017 season.  The Rams will host Warner University at Mitchell Stadium on Sept. 30.  The Royals are in the Sun Division of the Mid South.  They are currently 0-2 on the year and had a game wiped out due to Hurricane Irma.  Kickoff that Saturday will be at 6 pm.

