Fenton walks on at Marshall

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Some good news for a Fayetteville product. Will Fenton has now walked on at Marshall. The two sport all stater for the Pirates went through summer workouts with the team that turned into a invite to join the team. Fenton averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds last year. He will be able to suit up and play for the Herd's exhibition games against WVU Tech and WV Wesleyan.