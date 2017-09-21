Fenton walks on at Marshall - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fenton walks on at Marshall

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Some good news for a Fayetteville product.  Will Fenton has now walked on at Marshall.  The two sport all stater for the Pirates went through summer workouts with the team that turned into a invite to join the team. Fenton averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds last year.  He will be able to suit up and play for the Herd's exhibition games against WVU Tech and WV Wesleyan.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.