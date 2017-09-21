Beckley man sentenced for the attempted murder of a police officer

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a day of reckoning for a Beckley man who had previously pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a police officer.



What started out as a routine traffic stop in July of 2016, took at turn for the worse for Beckley Police Cpl. W.L. Gravely. During the evening hours, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Cpl. Gravely was investigating a noise complaint on Prince Street when he encountered Timothy Howard illegally driving an ATV.



Instead of stopping, Keller said Howard accelerated, breaking several bones in Cpl. Gravely's leg.



"You take for granted the ability to run and walk until that ability is taken away from you. As the man of the house, it's hard to look out the window and see my wife and coworkers mowing the lawn because I can't walk," said Keller as she read Cpl. Gravely's victim impact statement.

At his sentencing on Thursday, Howard was sentenced 6-15 years in prison on two charges he pleaded guilty to in July, First Degree Murder and the Malicious Assault of a Police Officer.



"The case was tough and even the judge said he struggled with the decision because it wasn't clear. Realistically, he pled guilty. He's accepted that he was driving the four-wheeler and that the officer could have been killed. We're glad he's okay. But at the end of the day, it was a fair sentence in my opinion," said Robert Dunlap, Howard's defense attorney.



But perhaps it is what did not happen that does not always make headlines. When his life was threatened, Keller said Cpl. Gravely had the right to use deadly force.

But in the end, she said the officer spared Howard his life.



"It's the everyday things they're doing to take care of the rest of us that exposes them to the most risk. And Cpl. Gravely has such a fine attitude about this, it's remarkable. He has the right to be bitter, but he isn't."