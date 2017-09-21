September 2017: Incest, kidnapping, murder among Raleigh County indictments

More than 50 people have been indicted by the grand jury in Raleigh County for the September term.

Charges include child neglect, burglary, drug offenses, fraud, malicious wounding, and murder.

Rayburn Buchanan, Jr., 42 of Huntington, WV is charged with first degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, and conspiracy in overdose death of Jason McNeely, 28, of Logan County. McNeely's body was discovered on May 2 in a wooded area in Crab Orchard. Ashley Treadway, 30, of Crab Orchard is charged with concealment of a deceased human body and felony conspiracy. Click here to read a previous report. Michael Justice, II was sentenced to 1-5 years in prison last month for his role in hiding McNeely's body.

Angela Gamble, 41, of Beckley is charged with murder with use of a firearm for the December 2016 shooting death of Sheena Horne of Baltimore, Maryland. Click here to read a previous report.

Brandon Lee Cantley, 33, is charged with first degree robbery, malicious wounding, violent crimes against the elderly, kidnapping, wanton endangerment, grand larceny, and battery in connection with a home invasion robbery of a 91-year-old woman and her caregiver. Click here to read a previous report.

Find the full list of indictments below: