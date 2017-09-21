Alpha Natural Resources hosts job fair for underground miners in Beckley

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Alpha Natural Resources was looking for experienced underground miners in Southern West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Alpha Natural Resources was looking for experienced underground miners in Southern West Virginia on Thursday.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) After dozens of probation officers charged with keeping tabs on W.Va. sex offenders lost their jobs after a West Virginia Supreme Court order last month, WVVA News has learned that a Beckley man arrested last week for attempting to met a 13-year-old for sex was one of the sex offenders previously under their supervision.More >>
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) After dozens of probation officers charged with keeping tabs on W.Va. sex offenders lost their jobs after a West Virginia Supreme Court order last month, WVVA News has learned that a Beckley man arrested last week for attempting to met a 13-year-old for sex was one of the sex offenders previously under their supervision.More >>
The Virginia State Police has issued a warning against an email scam that claims people owe money for an "automated traffic ticket."More >>
The Virginia State Police has issued a warning against an email scam that claims people owe money for an "automated traffic ticket."More >>
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.More >>
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.More >>
A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park's hiking trails.More >>
A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park's hiking trails.More >>
A former president and a former member of a West Virginia county school board have been indicted on charges that they accepted gifts while in office from companies doing business with the school system.More >>
A former president and a former member of a West Virginia county school board have been indicted on charges that they accepted gifts while in office from companies doing business with the school system.More >>