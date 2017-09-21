Alpha Natural Resources hosts job fair for underground miners in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Alpha Natural Resources was looking for experienced underground miners in Southern West Virginia on Thursday.

The mining company hosted a job fair at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road in Beckley from 8 a.m.- 6 p..m. in the Mountaineer Conference Room.



Specifically, Alpha Natural Resources is looking for experienced underground miners and equipment operators, as well as those who can operate 3-piece equipment.



Slip Ridge Mine Superintendent Jamie McClaurgherty credits an uptick in the market to the company's ability to hire more miners.



"The market has really picked up. That's really the uptick in business that we're seeing as well...just better sales."



For those who missed Thursday's job fair, Alpha Natural Resources said there will be more job fairs int he coming days and weeks for those interested in applying.

