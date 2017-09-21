State Police warn against traffic ticket email scam

The Virginia State Police has issued a warning against an email scam that claims people owe money for an "automated traffic ticket."

In a statement issued by the VSP, it states the agency "does not use or issue digital/ automated traffic tickets or summonses."

If you receive one of the fake emails, you should immediately delete it. Do not click on any of the links provided.

The VSP is also reminding people that scammers are cloning (ghosting) state police phone numbers, demanding money from victims and and "threatening individuals with arrest warrants."

Below are a few tips to help protect yourself from scammers

Never open an email from an unknown address, individual or organization

Determine if the email is legitimate by checking the organization's website. Make a phone call if necessary

Never give out personal information, credit/ debit card card or bank account numbers to unknown individuals or entities

Click on www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds for more information. Click here for the latest internet scams reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.