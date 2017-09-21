Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. to conduct sobriety checkpoint

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, September 22, 2017.

The checkpoint will be held on US Route 19 in Shady Spring from 7p.m.- 1a.m. An alternate location for the checkpoint will be on WV Route 16 in Bradley.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff's Sergeant J.L. Redden, the checkpoint is funded by the WV Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.

Any question may be directed to Sergeant Redden at (304) 255-9300.