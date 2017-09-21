Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. to conduct sobriety checkpoint - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, September 22, 2017.

The checkpoint will be held on US Route 19 in Shady Spring from 7p.m.- 1a.m. An alternate location for the checkpoint will be on WV Route 16 in Bradley.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff's Sergeant J.L. Redden, the checkpoint is funded by the WV Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention.

Any question may be directed to Sergeant Redden at (304) 255-9300.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.