Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. to conduct sobriety checkpoint

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.More >>
A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park's hiking trails.More >>
A former president and a former member of a West Virginia county school board have been indicted on charges that they accepted gifts while in office from companies doing business with the school system.More >>
Giving a little piece of home to those who protect and serve overseas...More >>
Business leaders and chamber members in Tazewell County are working to combine the chambers town councils of Richlands, Pocahontas, Cedar Bluff, Bluefield, Virginia and the town of Tazewell.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new roadblock was announced Wedesnday for the Beckley bypass under construction since October of 2014.More >>
