State park's hiking trails close following bear attack

MILLBORO, Va. (AP) - A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park's hiking trails.

Virginia State Parks spokesman Jim Meisner says the woman was hiking with two dogs in Douthat State Park in Millboro when she was attacked from behind by the bear Sunday around 1 p.m.

News outlets report the woman's legs were wounded, but she was able to walk to find help. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Meisner says all trails will remain closed through Friday.

Law enforcement officers and members of the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries are searching for the bear. Bear traps have been placed on trails throughout the park. There are no orders to kill the bear at this time.

