Church holds 'Drive for the Deployed'

Giving a little piece of home to those who protect and serve overseas was the goal Wednesday evening for the congregation of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bluefield, West Virginia

"Our servicemen and women they leave their families everything they know.

There protected bubble that they have and they go seven, eight thousand miles away sometimes during combat zones, sometimes not so much,” said Elise Bowling, chairman of the Drive for the Deployed.

“The point is they're still separated and they still have to form a sense of normal.”

The congregation divided up in teams to pack up and assemble care packages for servicemen on the USS Shiloh and servicemen in a unit in the horn of Africa.

“We still do try to maintain some form of balanced nutrition. So we'll do like beef jerky, tuna to give them their protein and we'll do like a sweet treat,” said Bowling.

Organizers say while time that drive for the deployed has been active they've grown from providing for fifty to several thousand.

"We're one of Bluefield's oldest congregations but right now we're very small and the fact that through this we now have a worldwide reach," said vice president of the congregation, John Ertz.

Drive for the Deployed's next event will be a Sabika Bingo and Silent Auction fundraiser at Graham Middle on November 5th.

The proceeds go to help the organizations efforts in 2018.