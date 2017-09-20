Tazewell Chambers of Commerce look to join forces

Business leaders and chamber members in Tazewell County are working to combine the chambers town councils of Richlands, Pocahontas, Cedar Bluff, Bluefield, Virginia and the town of Tazewell.

Richlands Chamber Executive Director Ginger Branton says uniting the towns throughout Tazewell will make it easier for the county to receive funding. Branton also hopes to provide stronger representation for local businesses.

“We also feel like it’s very important for us to come together because right now we do not have as single source," Branton said. "That’s what it’s all about, is serving the people of our county and the businesses.”

The hub of the combined chamber would be in the town of Tazewell.

But Branton says each town will still have their own sites and be governed by sub boards.

Peter Mulkey, CEO of Clinch Valley Medical Center, is on board with the idea.

“We’re all going to be on the same page," Mulkey said. "We’re going to be talking about the same things. We‘re going to be able to put our energies in one direction when something is really at stake for this county.”

While the individual towns in Tazewell County work to become one Chamber of Commerce, leaders say they’ll be sure that each town keeps it own identity.

“We have assured them that they will not lose their identity we don’t want that that’s what makes us unique," Branton said.

Muckley agrees.

"All those groups are going to have some very strong things to bring to the table so I think as we combine all the very positive things that each chamber are doing today then i think that’s going to create a very strong county wide chamber."