Dempsey leading the way at Fayetteville

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

The Fayetteville Pirates have jumped out to another strong start in 2017, and a lot that success comes from their dual threat athlete Jordan Dempsey. "You got me and a couple of other guys have been here, so I think we've all stepped up well and took it well and we'll just keep on rolling" said Dempsey.

Dempsey now one of the senior leaders for the Pirates team says he was able to gain some valuable lessons from last year's seniors. "They just taught us that we have to overcome adversity and keep working hard and that's what really has helped us this year."

The youngest of three Dempseys, Jordan says he has his older brothers to thank for where he is today. "They were great for me. From backyard football, to getting in fights in the backyard, you know I think they've really helped me become the athlete that I am today. A lot of experience, they've taught me a lot of things, so I really got to give them a lot of credit."

Leading the Pirates in a number of categories both offensively and defensively, Dempsey says the real credit goes to his teammates. "You know it's a team sports, so we'll play as a team. You know we don't care about who scoring. We don't care about the yards, any of that. As long as we come out and play like a team, and win every Friday night, then we're all happy."

And at the end of the day the thing that matters to Dempsey is leading the Pirates to that elusive state championship. "We've been working hard in the offseason. Lifting weights, just getting prepared for the season and hopefully we can make another playoff run."