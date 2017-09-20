Bluefield College to face another ranked opponent in Georgetown - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College to face another ranked opponent in Georgetown

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College will be back home on Saturday afternoon.  The Rams will take on yet another ranked NAIA foe in Georgetown College.  The 16th ranked Tigers will come in with a 2-0 mark. While the Rams will enter at 1-2.  This will mark the third team in four games that Bluefield will play with a number beside their name after games with Cumberland and Southeastern.  Head coach Dewey Lusk knows the tradition that Georgetown will bring, but he says his guys just need to focus on the little things.  "What we need to do is not make the 2 or 3 key mistakes that we made last week against Southeastern.  And not play 3 quarters but play 4. If we do give ourselves the opportunity to have a chance to win in the 4th quarter up here at Mitchell Stadium."

