Concord defense facing a tough task with Notre Dame

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord will be back on the road this weekend. It will be its first true weekend game of the season after 3 straight Thursday night games to start the year. The Mountain Lions are coming off a big shutout win last week, but they know this Saturday will be a whole different story.

Concord will travel to the state of Ohio to take on Notre Dame. The Falcons have one of the best offenses in the country led by DJ Greene and Malik Grove. This group averages over 420 yards and 43 points per game. The Mountain Lions will bring in the top defense in the league led by Chaudlier Shepherd and Jeremiah Johnson. This group is giving up just 16 points per game, and has outscored their offense 3 touchdowns to 1. The task on Saturday to stop the Falcons will be big, but head coach Paul Price knows his guys are ready for the challenge. "When we've been successful that's been the difference. When we've struggled its been a matter of them operating comfortably. We want to make every team we play operate with a high level of pressure quarterbacks, receivers, and skill players."