Shady Spring-Pikeview meet in pivotal game

Gardner, WV

WVVA-TV

Though there will be a big matchup going down in Fayette County with a lot on the line, the same could be said for what will be happening in Gardner on Friday. A pair of Class AA teams will be meeting with identical records. And each side knows a loss could be damaging for the rest of the year.

Shady Spring will enter week number five at the .500 mark after getting by county rival Independence last week. This week they hit the road to take on Pikeview, a team they narrowly beat at home last year. Looking to get back over that .500 mark and win back to back home games for the first time this season. Head coach Vince Culicerto says he expects his team to have their hands full come Friday night. " We know they're going to come with it. We know each other well and you know it's just right down the road there. We had an inner county rivalry there last week, but this is real close too. These kids know each other and it'll be a tough battle. "

In Mercer County, Pikeview is also at the 2-2 mark after a close loss at home last Friday night to James Monroe. The Panthers have alternated wins and losses to begin the season, but they have come close to matching their win total from a year ago. The defense has allowed under 12 points per game this season and head coach Bobby Wyatt and the Panthers say they're ready to shake off last week's loss and come back strong against this week against the Tigers. "Getting over that two win hump is something that's a goal as a coaching staff for us, but you know right now, the kids are taking it as we ask them of taking it one game at a time and right now, they came in yesterday ready to get focused on shady and that's what we're doing right now."