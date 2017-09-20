Greenbrier County schools recognizes service employees

West Virginia School Service Employee Day is on September 25th and to honor all those service employees from cooks to custodians to secretaries in Greenbrier County, Superintendent Jeff Bryant and President of the Board of Education Jeanie Wyatt traveled to Rainelle Elementary and Greenbrier East to recognize the everyday heroes.

"We're here to honor our school service personnel in Greenbrier County and we couldn't be prouder of our employees and what they do for our students," Jeanie Wyatt said.

Service employees are the support staff. They make schools more livable and functional.

"They go way above and beyond and we are just blessed to have such great people to serve our students and we are such a successful school system, I feel, and it's because of our employees and staff who take care of our wonderful children," said Wyatt.

"The kids make it. I like all the children that come through. They just make you smile everyday, but also, there's a lot of good people to work with," said Rainelle Elementary School secretary, Rita Wood.

West Virginia School Service Employee Day gives much deserved recognition to those employees who are often overlooked.

"I think many times our service personnel get left out and they don't feel that they're appreciated and we think it's important to let them realize how important they are to us and we couldn't operate without them and we want to make it a special time for them," Wyatt said.

"Sometimes people don't know if they really appreciate you. I don't feel that way, but I guess it makes you feel a little bit better that they do recognize what you do everyday," added Wood.

The service employees in Greenbrier County differ from other parts of West Virginia.

"We travel over the state and we talk to other school systems and they talk about the problems they have with their service personnel and we don't have that in Greenbrier County. We are blessed with their compassion, their loyalty, and their love," said Wyatt.

