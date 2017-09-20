Road with failing embankment concerns residents

A one-lane road between Rock and Montcalm has some residents worried about driving it this winter.

Rubincan Road is a narrow gravel road, with a steep drop on one side. Residents say because of an embankment failure, the cliff comes right to the edge of the road. They say the West Virginia Division of Highways has sent crews to inspect the site, but that the crews only left barrels and cones. Highway officials admitted problems with the road, saying the embankment failure appears to be fill material that failed.

Carrie Jones with the D-O-H responded in a statement that reads in part:

"We are aware of a small slip in the roadway. At this time, we feel the road is safe to travel. The County forces are planning to perform repairs to the embankment failure by the end of next week."

