Beckley man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Deputies in Raleigh County have arrested a man trying to solicit a minor for sexual purposes.More >>
A West Virginia high school will close for the rest of the week after high levels of mold and carbon dioxide were found inside nearly a third of its buildings.More >>
A North Carolina woman is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after a Virginia State Trooper was shot in the arm following a high speed chase.More >>
A former senior vice president with BB&T was sentenced for stealing money from bank vaults and blaming the missing funds on subordinate employees.More >>
If it seems like Tazewell Recycling keeps moving around, you're right! But the town now has a new site they are hoping will be stable for years to come.More >>
Unemployment rates increased in 49 of West Virginia's 55 counties in August.More >>
