Beckley man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

Posted:
James Kenneth Fruia, Jr. James Kenneth Fruia, Jr.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Raleigh County have arrested a man trying to solicit a minor for sexual purposes. 

James Kenneth Fruia, Jr., 25, was arrested last week. Investigators said Fruia used an electronic device to contact the child and was taken into custody when he showed up to "meet the 13-year-old female." 

Fruia was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await his arraignment hearing. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.