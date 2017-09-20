UPDATE: North Carolina woman charged with shooting Virginia state trooper

A North Carolina woman is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after a Virginia State Trooper was shot in the arm following a high speed chase.

Karisa Shyanne Daniels, 23, of Durham, NC, is also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

Investigators say Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam pulled over Daniels for speeding near Richmond, but she took off when he tried to approach her vehicle. The police pursuit continued until Daniels tried to turn around in a cul-de-sac and Tpr. Putnam blocked her in. Investigators say Daniels got out of her car, shot Tpr. Putnam in the arm and ran off.

A Henrico County Police officer rendered first aid at the scene. Tpr. Putnam was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they found Daniels walking near the scene a short time later. She was taken into custody without incident.

-Post by the Associated Press

