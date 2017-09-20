Bank VP sentenced for stealing money from vaults - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bank VP sentenced for stealing money from vaults

Posted:
ABINGDON, VA (WVVA) -

A former senior vice president with BB&T was sentenced for stealing money from bank vaults and blaming the missing funds on subordinate employees.

Melissa D. Huffman, 47, of Roanoke, VA was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. She also paid $31,850 in restitution to the bank. Huffman previously entered a plea to one count of embezzlement.

Prosecutors said Huffman stole cash from vaults at BB&T branches in Boonsboro, Fort Hill, Martinsville, Tanglewood, Tazewell, and Warrenton between 2014 and December 2016. She was the senior vice president and regional branch manager at the time.

Huffman was sentenced on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.