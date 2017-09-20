Tazewell Recycling moves to new location

If it seems like Tazewell Recycling keeps moving around, you're right! But the town now has a new site they are hoping will be stable for years to come.

At previous locations, the town says landowners either changed their minds or sold the property the bins sat on. So the town has decided to move the recycling bins onto land owned by the town, on Steeles Lane, right next to the Rescue Squad. Town Manager Todd Day says the facility will recycle most household items. "We don't want people to bring tires or construction-related material, and use up the small space that we have for garbage. But when it come to recycling, you can bring magazines, newspapers, any kind of cardboard, plastics. The only thing we don't take is glass."

The recycling facility will open at 7 am, three days a week. It is open until 3:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and closes at 2 pm on Saturdays.

