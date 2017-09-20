Rep. Jenkins gets first look at new WVU Tech campus in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Jenkins gets first look at new WVU Tech campus in Beckley

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins stopped by the campus of WVU Tech in Beckley Tuesday afternoon.

The congressman was there to tour the new facilities just a few months after the university made the complete transition to Beckley.

School president Carolyn Long took Jenkins to the new science labs, the library and the campus' dining facilities to show just how much progress has been made to the old Mountain State University campus.

"The students that I've talked to seem very upbeat very positive,” Jenkins said. “They've got students here on campus from 14 different states, they have 28 nations represented, all coming here now to Beckley, southern West Virginia. It's a real melting pot of opportunity."

Jenkins also says he will continue to push the WVU system to honor its commitments made to the town of Montgomery, which had been the school's home since 1895.

