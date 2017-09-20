Annual Rocket Boys Festival underway

The 20th annual Rocket Boys Festival kicked off Tuesday night at the Erma Byrd Learning Center in Beaver.

The five day event is starting off with a film festival that goes until Friday.

Three movies directed by West Virginia-native Daniel Boyd will be shown, Tuesday, it was the 1987 horror movie "Chillers.”

Friday, Homer Hickam will be in the house for a screening of "October Sky."

All four films have strong ties to West Virginia and those who come out will get a rare behind the scenes glimpse into each movie.

“Starting at 6:00 each night, we're going to have a meet and greet with actors from the film,” Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said. “Danny the director, Larry's going to be here, Homer's going to be here on Friday, Roy Lee Cook. “It's just not coming to see a movie, it's coming to see the movie and how it was made or why it was made, from the participants."

Wednesday's screening will be free.

Admission is $10 on Thursday and Friday.

Hill says the Rocket Boys Festival is an important fundraiser for Theatre West Virginia and a great chance for the public to come out and meet the Rocket Boys themselves.