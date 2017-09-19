Hurricane Maria Winds Increase to 175mph

(WVVA) Hurricane Maria continues to get stronger Tuesday night as it moves closer to Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds have increase to 175 mph near the center of the storm which is located southeast of Puerto Rico.

The following is the latest 48-hour outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 64.2 West. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move near or over St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight, cross Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and then pass just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 175 mph (280 km/h) with higher gusts.

Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane as it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 909 mb (26.84 inches).