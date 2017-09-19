Raleigh Co. Sheriff Dept. gets $47K+ to upgrade gun range

The Raleigh County Commission approved funding of more than $47,000 to update and expand the the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department's gun range Tuesday morning.

The money will fund construction of a new training classroom center, a 500-yard rifle range, and 360-shootout with moving targets.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter says the upgrade will make training go a lot smoother.

"We have all the room in the world and we just need to update (the range), make it better and that's what we're doing," Van Meter said. "This way we don't have to classrooms at the Sheriff's department on Eisenhower. We can come down here, we can do the classroom training here, then we can come out and do the shooting."

Construction has already begun as Sheriff Van Meter says, weather permitting, he hopes to see the upgrades completed by the end of this year.