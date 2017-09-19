Game of the Week: Oak Hill-Fayetteville look to stay unbeaten

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

Approaching the midway point of the high school football season, Fayette County rivals Oak Hill and Fayetteville clash in week five with a lot on the line. "This is probably one of our most important games of the season. Only because it's a rival and one team is going to have to leave with a loss" said Oak Hill senior Christian Lively. "It means a lot to both towns. I'm sure everyone from Oak Hill and Fayetteville will be at this game. So, it's a real big standing point, to see where we stand and see where they stand" said Fayetteville senior Jordan Dempsey

Last season the Pirates defeated the red devils 56-0 at Oak Hill en route to the undefeated regular season, but as the calendar flips to 2017, they know they're dealing with a much different team. "Last year was last year and this year is this year. We're just doing the best we can with what we have. We have some kids that are working extremely hard and you know we just hope that they continue to play well and play better in places that we need to improve" said Fayetteville head coach David Moneypenny.

For the Red Devils their last victory over the Pirates came 12 years ago and they're confident they can break the streak come Friday night. "We sure do remember that loss last year. It was sour in our mouths and the kids remember it and we want to remind them that we don't want that to happen again and we're excited to get ready for this one" said Oak Hill head coach Jason Blankenship.

Both teams come in undefeated at 4-0 respectively and if this game wasn't big enough,a chance to go 5-0 makes the stakes even higher. "I mean it's always important anytime we play Oak Hill. whether we're 0-9 and they're 9-0, or whether we're 9-0, it's just a tough tough game" said Moneypenny. "We don't down play this game at all. It's a big game and I think the kids like that when you get some excitement around a game and try not to make it sound like it's not fun. This is going to be a fun game. this is going to be a lot of fans and excitement" said Blankenship.