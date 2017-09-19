Greenbrier Valley Airport votes to award bid for new air service

The Greenbrier Valley Airport has seen inconsistencies from ViaAir over the past couple of years, but changes are coming. The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority voted unanimously to award a carrier that looks to fit the airport's needs.

"There was one proposal that was just head and shoulders above the rest, a SkyWest proposal with daily non-stop service to Chicago and to Dulles," said Stephen Snyder, Greenbrier Valley Airport Director.

"Those are definitely some hubs that can be very beneficial, especially for The Greenbrier, which of course is the economic engine of this county and we know it will be very beneficial to them bringing groups in," added Kara Dense, Executive Director of Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

SkyWest has a partner that is well recognized.

"It comes as a full United partner, advertised as United Express, so people can use the United website," informed Snyder.

One of the main items the airport was looking for was a ticket and baggage agreement.

"It is the only proposal that had the full ticket and bag agreement. The full co-share that we feel we need for success," Snyder said.

"We're very excited about the baggage and co-share agreement that people will be able to get online and book directly through here and once they come here and if they need to go to other destinations their bags are checked through," said Dense.

That convenience is something this airport hasn't seen in a long time.

"That is a level of surface that this region has not seen in decades and we were thrilled with the proposal that we saw at a price point that is actually cheaper than the existing service price point," Snyder said.

Now, the Airport Authority will write a letter of recommendation for SkyWest to the Department of Transportation, leaving it in the hands of the D.O.T. to make the final decision.

