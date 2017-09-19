Tuesday Evening Forecast

(WVVA) A few spotty showers are possible early Tuesday evening and will dissipate after sunset. Low temperatures will be in the 50s by Wednesday morning with patchy fog possible. An upper level disturbance will bring us a slight chance of a few rain showers on Wednesday, otherwise most areas will remain dry once again. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few isolated afternoon showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but most spots will stay dry. Dry weather will continue into the weekend. Fall official begins on Friday, but above normal temperatures will make it feel more like summer.

We'll keep an eye on Hurricane Maria next week as it moves closer to the United States east coast. Forecast models continue to indicate the the storm will remain at sea, but it is still early. Stay tuned for updates to the long-range forecast.