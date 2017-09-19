Emergency landing made a Yeager Airport - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Emergency landing made a Yeager Airport

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV -

The main runway at Yeager Airport shutdown following an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.

WCHS-TV captured the emergency landing on video; live-streaming the event on Facebook.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the twin-engine aircraft landed nose-down on the main runway. Three men quickly exited the plane and ran for safety.

Officials state no one was injured.

Travelers can expect flight delays for the remainder of the day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.