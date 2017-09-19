Wyoming, Mercer and Raleigh counties could see 100 million in road funding

Wyoming, Mercer and Raleigh counties could see 100 million in ro - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Three southern West Virginia counties would see more than four hundred million dollars in road funding if voters approve the upcoming road bond.

Wyoming, Raleigh and Mercer counties would receive a total of $426 million dollars for 73 projects, according to data released today by Gov. Jim Justice's office.

Regionally, more than 150 road projects could be funded, the data shows, at a cost of slight higher than half a billion dollars.

Mercer County could receive $116 million dollars slated for 29 road projects.

Raleigh County is slated to receive $132.4 million for 25 projects.

Nineteen projects are schedule for Wyoming County at a cost of $177.6 million.

Greenbrier County has 19 projects planned and could receive $35.7 million.

The geographically isolated McDowell County could have $32.8 million heading its way for 30 road projects.

Monroe County is slated to receive $9.6 million for eight road projects.

And the dozen projects in Summers County is estimated to cost $9.3 million.

Early voting starts Sept. 22 and ends Oct. 4. The special election is slated for Oct. 7. 

