Wyoming, Mercer and Raleigh counties could see 100 million in road funding

Three southern West Virginia counties would see more than four hundred million dollars in road funding if voters approve the upcoming road bond.

Wyoming, Raleigh and Mercer counties would receive a total of $426 million dollars for 73 projects, according to data released today by Gov. Jim Justice's office.

Regionally, more than 150 road projects could be funded, the data shows, at a cost of slight higher than half a billion dollars.

Mercer County could receive $116 million dollars slated for 29 road projects.

Raleigh County is slated to receive $132.4 million for 25 projects.

Nineteen projects are schedule for Wyoming County at a cost of $177.6 million.

Greenbrier County has 19 projects planned and could receive $35.7 million.

The geographically isolated McDowell County could have $32.8 million heading its way for 30 road projects.

Monroe County is slated to receive $9.6 million for eight road projects.

And the dozen projects in Summers County is estimated to cost $9.3 million.

Early voting starts Sept. 22 and ends Oct. 4. The special election is slated for Oct. 7.