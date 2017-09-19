WVSSAC High School Football Ratings 9/19 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC High School Football Ratings 9/19

Posted:

Parkersburg, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 9/19

AAA

1. University

2. Musselman

3. Huntington

4. Martinsburg

5. Capital

6. Hedgesville

7. Hurricane

8. Spring Valley

9. Hampshire

10. Cabell Midland

10. Riverside

12. Ripley

12. South Charleston

12. Wheeling Park

15. Morgantown

15. Spring Mills

21. Beckley

22. Greenbrier East

26. Princeton

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Fairmont Senior

2. Mingo Central

4. Liberty Harrison

5. Nicholas Co

6. Oak Hill

7. James Monroe

8. Bridgeport

8. North Marion

8. Weir

11. Point Pleasant

11. Sissonville

13. Keyser

14. Grafton

15. Braxton Co

15. Elkins

15 .Scott

18. Westside

23. Shady Spring

29. Pikeview

32. Wyoming East

33. Independence

39. Liberty Raleigh

39. River View

A

1. St Marys

2. East Hardy

2. South Harrison

4. Webster Co

5. Fayetteville

5. Midland Trail

7. Cameron

7. Madonna

9. Mount View

9. Van

11. Tug Valley

12. Pocahontas Co

13. Montcalm

14. Sherman

14. Wirt Co

16. Clay Battellee

16. Ravenswood

19. Summers Co

34. Greenbrier West

34. Meadow Bridge

34. Valley Fayette 

