Suspect wanted in Fayette County burglary, auto theft

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Deputies in Fayette County are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft.More >>
BOLT, W.Va. (WVVA) The family of a missing Raleigh County woman was given permission for an organized dig at a church parking lot on Monday.More >>
Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.More >>
A Raleigh County man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire appeared in court Tuesday morning.More >>
Bluefield native Ahmad Bradshaw got a big honor this weekendMore >>
Mike Compton has been around country for the game of football, but Southwest Virginia will always be his homeMore >>
Two powerful Kentucky Republicans have an idea to boost an economic development agency that helps Appalachia: Move it out of the nation's capital.More >>
