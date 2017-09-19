Suspect wanted in Fayette County burglary, auto theft

Deputies in Fayette County are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft.

According to Sheriff Michael Fridley, the crimes took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a residence in the Mahan area. Sheriff Fridley says 10 firearms were stolen, along with $6,000 in jewelry and a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle. The vehicle was found Tuesday morning in the Maple Fork area in Raleigh County.

"The victim in this case is a cancer patient, and among the items taken from her home was her medication," says Sheriff Fridley. "We are confident the suspects will be identified quickly."

If you know the identity are or location of the woman pictured in the security photo accompanying this article, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-3590 or contact Crimestoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.