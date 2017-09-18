Hurricane Maria Now a Category 5

(WVVA) Hurricane Maria continues to intensify Monday night and is now a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Maria is moving through the Lesser Antilles and toward the WNW at 9mph.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 61.1 West.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the core of Maria will move near Dominica and the adjacent Leeward Islands during the next few hours, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea the remainder of tonight and Tuesday, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. Maria is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible tonight, but some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two.