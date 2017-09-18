Catching up with a Legend: Mike Compton

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Mike Compton has been around country for the game of football, but Southwest Virginia will always be his home. "Always kept my house there where I live to this day. Its about an hour and 15 minute drive. I love this area and I like the chance of building this program and working with Coach Damron and other coaches on our staff to make this program a competitive one."

After a successful career at Richlands, Compton chose to play at West Virginia. Where he became a 2 time first team All Big East selection and a first team All American during his senior year. Then, he was eventually inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. "It was great. Coach Nehlen was one of the reasons I choose that program. He was a fatherly figure. My position coach Mike Jacobs who is no longer with us he passed away a few years ago, he really taught me the game of football."

From there, Compton spent 12 years in the NFL with the Lions, Jaguars, and Patriots. doing what he could to stay on the roster. "I was always the guy who was worried about getting cut every year. That's the type of personality I was. Never been super cocky or confident. Just a reflection of where I grew up. Hard work, keep your nose to the grindstone and eventually good things will happen for you."

The height of his career came in New England where he won 2 super bowl rings. A feat that still feels like a dream. "I just went down to a knee and reality set in that Mike Compton from Richlands, Virginia who grew up playing for the Baptist Valley Tigers in a hayfield in Baptist Valley for Ansel Sayers was now in a elite club with about 1500 people in the world. Sometimes to this day it hasn't sunk in."

After his pro career was over, Compton went to coaching. He has worked with a couple of high schools, and some local colleges before settling in at UVA Wise. A place where he loves to make a impact on young players. "If I could be an eighth of a influence on my guys at UVA Wise that my coach, Coach Jacobs at WVU was then my career has been a success. Also, to help these young men work to a degree and see them graduate is very important to me."