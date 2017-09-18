Bradshaw inducted into Marshall Hall of Fame

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield native Ahmad Bradshaw got a big honor this weekend. He was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame. Bradshaw had over 3600 yards total offense and 36 touchdowns during his 3 years in Huntington. From there he spent 9 seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Colts where he had over 6300 total yards and 46 touchdowns. He says Marshall has a special place in his heart, and the honor hits close to home. "Its special. This is what I played for. It all came around and I'm so thankful. Just to go out and pour my heart out play this game every week and this is the reward. This is really special to me."