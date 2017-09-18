Presley named Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the W - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Presley named Appalachian Division Special Teams Player of the Week

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College's Drake Presley was named the Mid South's Appalachian Division special teams player of the week.  The junior from Oakwood, Virginia averaged 39 yards per punt in the Rams loss at Southeastern.  He is currently 4th in the league and 24th in the country in yards per punt.  The Rams will host Georgetown College on Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.