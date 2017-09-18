Johnson wins Mountain East Defensive Player of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Johnson wins Mountain East Defensive Player of the Week

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord's Jeremiah Johnson was named the Mountain East's defensive player of the week.  The senior from Baltimore, MD had 2 interceptions including the game winning pick 6 versus UVA Wise last Thursday.  The Mountain Lions will travel to Notre Dame on Saturday.

