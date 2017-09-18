Phillips and Jackson win ACC awards - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Phillips and Jackson win ACC awards

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

A pair of Hokies received some weekly awards.  Cam Phillips was named the receiver of the week, and QB Josh Jackson was named the rookie of the week.  Phillips had a school record 14 catches for 189 yards and 3 TDs.  While Jackson had 372 yards passing and 5 touchdowns in their win over East Carolina.  The Hokies will host Old Dominion this Saturday.

