Monday Forecast and Hurricane Maria Grows Stronger

(WVVA) A few isolated showers are possible early this evening, then partly cloudy skies can be expected. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight,especially in valleys.

Most areas will remain dry this entire week, with only a slight chance of a stray shower through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s to lower 80s in warmer lower elevations. Morning low temperatures will generally be in the 50s and lower 60s. Hurricane Jose is expected to stay to our north and have little influence on our weather.

We will keep an eye Hurricane Maria in the Atlantic Ocean this week as it continues to track to the west/northwest. It is too early to tell if it will have any impact on the east coast and will need to be watched closely. The latest forecast models keep the system off the east coast, but stay tuned for any changes.

Dry and quiet weather will continue over the weekend for our area, with no major weather features expected to cause rain showers or thunderstorms.