Tazewell teen battles terminal disorder

Imagine taking your child to the hospital for seizures. Now imagine doctors informing you that your child has a rare medical condition... a terminal condition for which there is no cure. You might now be able to relate to the Hendrick family.

When Sammy Hendrick was born, he was a healthy baby boy, with no birth defects, and no medical conditions. This is Sammy now. At age 14, he is no longer able to able sit up on his own, much less walk. Sammy's mom, Stephanie, recalls when three-year-old Sammy had a four-hour seizure. "He had to be airlifted to Women's and Children's (Hospital) in Charleston. He had to do an MRI. And what the MRI showed is the white-matter of the brain is being depleted."

The fatal disorder is called Alexander Disease, a form of Leukodystrophy. "Each time he has a seizure, he loses some of his abilities. In 2010, he had a small seizure... it was only an hour and a half... but he hasn't walked since then. And in February, two years ago... he had another seizure, and he hasn't talked since then."

This past December, doctors had to perform a tracheotomy on Sammy to help his breathing. Though Alexander Disease affects bodily functions, Stephanie says Sammy's mental cognition is still sharp. "He is still capable of functioning that way, and responding with his eyes. Because I ask him at least once a week... now this is the hard part... if he still wants to fight, and be with mommy and daddy... or if he wants to give up and go to heaven. And I said, 'if you want to stay, you got to let me know. You got to blink your eyes.' And he will blink his eyes really tight."

Though Stephanie is a women of faith, she admits, there have been periods of questioning. "Because I asked why, you know. My husband and I tried for 25 years to have kids together, and we lost two. Then we adopted Sammy at birth. Well when we got Sammy, and then he got sick... the light came on. I understood. God had him planned for me the whole time. It was so hard to accept at first. But now that I know my baby is going to heaven, and I'm going to be with him."

Funds are being raised through a raffle to help out the Hendrick family. The prize is a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. If you would like to purchase raffle tickets, they are available at both East River Vapor and The Hawg Pit.

