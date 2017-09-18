Graham wanting to play strong after bye

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Graham will be back at home this Friday night. After a bye week, the G-Men will host Wise Central at Mitchell Stadium. Graham is 2-1 on the year after back to back wins over Tazewell and Giles. They will welcome in a Wise team that is 2-2, with both of those wins coming on the road. After a tough first three games, this team needed a week to get rested up for the stretch run. And head coach Tony Palmer says his guys are ready to go. "We needed that week. We had some guys that were beaten and banged up. It really came at a good time for us and hopefully we'll be ready to play on Friday night."