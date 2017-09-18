Bluefield looking to stay hot vs. Tazewell

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

We will have another loaded schedule for high school football in the area this week, and it will all get started a little early this time. Bluefield will be back at Mitchell Stadium on Thursday night. As they welcome in a new, but very familiar opponent.

The number one team in Class AA will host Tazewell. The Beavers will come in at 4-0 on the season with wins over Graham, Princeton, Beckley, and Greenbrier East. The Bulldogs are struggling some this season at 1-3. Both the offensive and defense have been rolling for Bluefield so far this season as they are averaging 44 points while only giving up 8 per game. Head coach Fred Simon says he's loved the effort of his guys through these first 4 games, but they need to keep it up on Thursday. "So far so good, but I'm seeing some things we need to improve on for down the road with the teams we are going to play and hopefully get into the playoffs. They're some definite things we need to work on and our coaching staff is ready to do it."