Gary's mayor remembered - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gary's mayor remembered

Posted:
By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
Connect
GARY, WV (WVVA) -

The citizens of one McDowell County city are fondly remembering its mayor who passed away last week.

Gary's mayor, Thomas Vineyard, III was 51 years old when he died at the Beckley V.A. Medical Center.

The city's recorder and acting mayor, Larry Barber, said this morning that Vineyard encouraged youth to be active in sports and was an overall uplifting spirit for the Gary community.

During his 10-month tenure as mayor, Vineyard reinstituted the city's Christmas parade, started a city-wide clean-up program and was instrumental in getting Gary a trash truck.

He served for several years as the football and baseball coach at Mountain View Middle School.

Barber says, "He did everything for the kids."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.