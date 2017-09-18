Gary's mayor remembered

The citizens of one McDowell County city are fondly remembering its mayor who passed away last week.

Gary's mayor, Thomas Vineyard, III was 51 years old when he died at the Beckley V.A. Medical Center.

The city's recorder and acting mayor, Larry Barber, said this morning that Vineyard encouraged youth to be active in sports and was an overall uplifting spirit for the Gary community.

During his 10-month tenure as mayor, Vineyard reinstituted the city's Christmas parade, started a city-wide clean-up program and was instrumental in getting Gary a trash truck.

He served for several years as the football and baseball coach at Mountain View Middle School.

Barber says, "He did everything for the kids."