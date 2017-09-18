Apple orchards see more customers with change of seasons

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
The citizens of one McDowell County city are fondly remembering its mayor who passed away last week. Gary's mayor, Thomas Vineyard, III was 51 years old when he died at the Beckley V.A. Medical Center.More >>
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.More >>
Though Fall doesn't officially start until this Friday, many are already getting into the spirit of the season. At one apple orchard in Giles County, business is definitely starting to pick up!More >>
Police say they're looking for Dwayne Michael Lane, of Raleigh county, and is believed to still be in the county at this time,More >>
Sunday, several bluegrass bands celebrated that heritage just a few miles outside of Beckley at Lake Stephens for the 6th Annual “Everett Lilly Memorial Bluegrass Festival.”More >>
Saturday night, the city of Bluefield held their "Out of the Darkness Walk." The purpose of the walk was to help prevent and raise awareness about suicide. Several hundred gathered in Chicory Square for the event.More >>
