Apple orchards see more customers with change of seasons

Though Fall doesn't officially start until this Friday, many are already getting into the spirit of the season. At one apple orchard in Giles County, business is definitely starting to pick up!

Doe Creek Farm sits on 400 acres of land near Pembroke, and has been family owned and operated since 1978. But as owner Georgia Haverty explains, their apple orchard sits in a concentrated area... no pun intended. "Very few acres. I have maybe 6... 6 1/2 acres of dwarf trees. Altogether, I have about 2,300 trees within the orchard I just put in."

So does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? There's at least one visitor here who says... it doesn't hurt. Tim Wooldridge and his wife were strolling through the orchard, looking for just the right apples. He says apples are an important part of his diet. "Every single day, without fail, I pack an apple, a banana, and a bagel. And I try to eat light." Wooldridge says this is their second trip to Doe Creek, "and we liked her apples so much we wanted to get more and make some pies this year!!!"

Also visiting on Sunday afternoon were a fraternity and sorority from Virginia Tech. Haverty, who also makes her own apple butter, jelly, and cider, says her products have become quite popular with millennials. "I think they're interested in trying something that's made homemade. And I think you're probably right, because they do ask me what's in it. A lot of times they'll ask what's in the cider, and I'll say just pressed apples. Because it tastes really good, they think there must be something else in it, and there's not."

Doe Creek Farm will be open for business every Saturday through Tuesday this Fall. Haverty says she is closed Wednesday through Friday so she can make fresh batches of her products.

