Tennis greats headline weekend at The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier's Center Court at Creekside tennis stadium. The Greenbrier's Center Court at Creekside tennis stadium.

The sixth annual The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic wrapped up on Sunday afternoon from America's Resort. The two day event featured some of the top names from the world of tennis. In attendance were Pete Sampras, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis and James Blake. Saturday's festivities featured singles matches and on Sunday, the players paired up for doubles matches with  team Hingis and Blake coming out on top. 
 

