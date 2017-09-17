Music festival honors bluegrass pioneer and mountain culture in Raleigh Co.

Music has always been a large part of the culture of West Virginia, bluegrass music especially, Its roots deeply embedded in Appalachia.

Sunday, several bluegrass bands celebrated that heritage just a few miles outside of Beckley at Lake Stephens for the 6th Annual “Everett Lilly Memorial Bluegrass Festival.”

The headliner is of course Daniel Lily and the Lilly Mountaineers, from right here in Raleigh County.

Lilly started this festival in 2012 after his father, bluegrass pioneer, Everett Lilly, passed away. He says this festival is a way to carry on the tradition of bluegrass music to a new generation.

So much of bluegrass music is about is about passing down tradition and the Lilly Mountaineers are doing that; by adding a new member to the band.

18 year old Kitty Dunbar is a Liberty High School graduate and plays guitar and sings in the band. She says it's something her grandfather taught her years ago.

Daniel Lilly says he's already looking forward to next year's event and he hopes to make this festival one of the biggest bluegrass festivals on the east coast.