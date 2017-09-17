UPDATE: Additional charges for Beckley man accused of setting woman on fire

A Raleigh County man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Dwayne Michael Lane, 47, of Beckley was arraigned in Magistrate Court on the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder

Malicious wounding

Domestic battery (second offense)

Kidnapping

Arson (third degree)

Arson (causing serious bodily injury)

Gross child neglect (two counts)

According to the Beckley Police Dept. the attack happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Earl Street in Beckley. The victim was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Family members told investigators she was in critical condition.

Lane was taken to Southern Regional Jail. Separate bonds of $1,000,000 bond and $1,000,000 cash/surety bond were set in Magistrate Court. However, the matter bond for the kidnapping charge will be addressed in Circuit Court at a later date.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, September 27.

-Post by Justin McLennan

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and setting her on fire was captured late Sunday.



Dwayne Lane of Raleigh County was taken into custody by Beckley Police late Sunday.



Magistrate Steve Massie arraigned Lane on a $1 million bond.



------------

-Original post

Police in Beckley are looking for a man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and setting her on fire.

Police say they're looking for Dwayne Michael Lane, of Raleigh County, and is believed to still be in the county at this time,

Lane already has several active warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened on Earle St. early Sunday morning.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

The Beckley Police Dept. is continuing to investigate the incident.

They ask if anyone has information on Lane's whereabouts, to contact the department at 304-256-1723.