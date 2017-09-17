Beckley Police capture man accused of setting woman on fire

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and setting her on fire was captured late Sunday.



Dwane Lane of Raleigh County was taken into custody by Beckley Police late Sunday.



Police in Beckley are looking for a man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and setting her on fire.

Police say they're looking for Dwayne Michael Lane, of Raleigh County, and is believed to still be in the county at this time,

Lane already has several active warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened on Earle St. early Sunday morning.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

The Beckley Police Dept. is continuing to investigate the incident.

They ask if anyone has information on Lane's whereabouts, to contact the department at 304-256-1723.