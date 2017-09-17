Hundreds walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention

Saturday night, the city of Bluefield held their "Out of the Darkness Walk." The purpose of the walk was to help prevent and raise awareness about suicide.

Several hundred gathered in Chicory Square for the event. Before the walk started, Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas spoke to those in attendance. Spencer-Thomas is a mental health expert from Colorado. She explained that suicide is preventable, and shared several warning signs others can watch for. "Other things are their sleep schedule starts to change. So they're not sleeping well, or sleeping all the time. Same with eating. They increase their use of substances. They get in really risky behavior. And they just start to pull away (from) the things they love, the people they love."

Dr. Spencer-Thomas also points out that funding for suicide awareness is lacking in many areas. She and others in the walk are hoping that mental health and suicide prevention can eventually be as important of an issue as cancer research.