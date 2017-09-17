Dealership gives back to those who give blood

Throughout the summer, those who donated blood to the American Red Cross were given the chance to register for a prize. This morning, one of those donors received that prize...

Around 50 donors were invited to Ramey Chrysler-Dodge... where they gave away a gently pre-owned Fiat. Twenty-five donors were chosen at random to play a game of Bingo to win the car, while some others were given door prizes. Tom Green of Sandlick was the first contestant to get the Bingo, which means he got to drive away in the Fiat. Green is a Vietnam Veteran... and he and his wife Linda were nearly speechless after winning. "It's unbelievable. It's the first time I've ever won anything like this..."

Green says he first started donating years ago, after his late wife was diagnosed with anemia.

