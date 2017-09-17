Thousands attend Heritage Festival in Cedar Bluff

The 40th annual Heritage Festival took place in Cedar Bluff today. It's an all day event that attracts hundreds of vendors, and visitors, from hours away.

Though it's calm and peaceful here at the mill, there's thousands in attendance over on Cedar Valley Drive; who are taking in the food, the games, and the music. From bluegrass music at the Big Top, to gospel music at the bandstand, four different locations were offering live performances throughout the day. Over 200 vendors had displays set-up, selling their homemade arts and crafts.

One popular attraction was the horse & carriage ride. For a small fee, family and friends could take a ride around the historic district of Cedar Bluff. The horse & carriage was provided by Rodes Farms of Lewisburg. Wait a minute... Lewisburg?!? Just how did they end up here in Cedar Bluff??? As Jason Carola explains, "Linda Singleton called us and asked us to come down here and do the carriage for the festival for the day."

Carola is one of the owners of Rodes Farms. He says participating in an event like this is great publicity. "It does help a lot. We have business cards we've handed out to people who are doing weddings... getting married in the summer. So this helps out a lot."

Many parents were taking carriage rides with their kids. Deseree Helton and her 3-year-old daughter Phoenix were just some of the visitors who took a ride around the historic district. Helton says, "We loved it! She waved at people the whole time we were going down the street. It was really good."

And of course, what would a festival be, without something deep fried!